The dolphin who predicted who will win the World Cup final between Argentina and France

A few hours before what will be the grand final this Sunday between Argentina and France, the betting sites begin to establish which is the main candidate to win the World Cup in Qatar 2022. With different styles of play, both selected will compete with their weapons in a match that will give the final point of a contest that is held every four years and on this occasion, the organizing country was located in the Middle East.

In relation to who may be the probable winner, a dolphin at the Clearwater Florida Marine Aquarium in the USA, He gave his verdict and established that the European team will lift, as in 2018, the long-awaited trophy.

This animal is recognized for its predictions and the closeness it has in its diagnoses. Since 2017 he has been chosen for these tasks and His statistics show that he was correct in 16 of the 26 competitions where he gave his prediction.

When the video went viral, the dolphin, called Nicholaswhich is submerged in a pool where the two flags of France Y Argentina. Without hesitation, the aquatic animal begins to surround the flag of the Gauls, as the reason for its choice for the grand finale this Sunday.

After choosing his candidate, the owner of the aquarium reported that among his favorable experiences, the dolphin was right in the final that France beat Croatia in the previous World Cup event, as well as in the Baseball World Series, which was held this year. where he correctly pointed out that the Houston Astros would win it.

Nicholas’s story at the Clearwater Aquarium began in the year 2002 when he arrived with his mother, who was suffering from a lung disease and, some time later, passed away. This is how this bottlenose or bottlenose dolphin received a different treatment from the one he received in the Gulf of Mexicowhere they were rescued due to a health problem from severe sunburn.

“Because he lacked the necessary survival skills that he would have learned from his mother, Nicholas was not a suitable candidate for release, so Clearwater Marine Aquarium became his forever home”, they slipped from the institution, in a clear show of affection towards this specimen.

Lionel Scaloni gave a press conference in the run-up to the final

The technical director of the Argentine team spoke with the media present in Qatar, hours after the final match against the French team. “I live these hours calmly. We were talking with them and there is nothing more to thank them for. because they have given everything…”, slipped the native of Pujato, Santa Fe.

Press conference of the Argentine National Team, prior to tomorrow’s final against France. Lionel Scaloni. 12/17/22 – Credits: @Aníbal Greco / Special Envoy

Waiting to find out what the starting lineup that comes out to play the last game of the tournament will be like, Scaloni did not give any clue as to whether he will change names or schemes: “We do not play any game the same, and this will be the same way he admitted. We will play the game that we think will be best for this final. France also plays differently. And it’s a good sign.”

Finally, he did not dodge the query about kylian mbappe, the star player of the European team: “He is a huge, young player and he will undoubtedly continue to grow. Stopping it is a team job rather than something that can be fixed individually. In addition, there are other footballers who supply him and who make him a better player”.

