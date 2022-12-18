Sports

Tata Martino, trend in Mexico for the title of ArgentinaMediotiempo

Mexico City /

Argentina Y Messi They achieved what no one expected at the start of Qatar 2022 after the defeat against Saudi Arabia: win the cup of worldeither. However, this world title, beyond being trend for the celebration of the Albiceleste fans, he did it in Mexicosince several thousand remembered the Tata Martinowho was born in the South American country.

Mexico was able to eliminate Argentina from Qatar 2022

The former coach of the Mexican National Team had the chance from let outside from the World Cup to south american paintingHowever, El Tri fell 1-0 and was in charge of facilitating their passage to the next phase.

The meeting was definite by Lionel Messiwho took a shot from outside the area and was in charge of giving his team the victory in order to maintain the hope of advancing to the phase, which materialized after beating Poland in group day 3.

For this reason, the daddy it has become trend on Twitter, where several thousand users they are dedicating all kinds of critics Y memes for the approach he made when he faced his country.

“The true hero from Argentinathe one who achieved that mental change, don Tata Martinowithout those 3 points things would have been completely different,” wrote a user of the social network.

Some memes dedicated to Tata Martino on Twitter

Source link

Tags
