Shakira: the before and after of her father William Mebarak who fights for his health at 91

Colombian singer Shakira The 45-year-old has had a complicated 2022, she herself confessed this in a year-end message that she recorded for her fans and that went viral this week on social networks. “2022 has been a year that I will hardly be able to forget,” said the artist.

“In this 2022 I have found as many challenges as true friends, music has been good company, but you are more,” he added. Shakira in the emotional video that he gave to his fans and it is that this year in addition to divorcing Gerard Piqué, he had to take care of his father very closely William Mebarack.

The truth is that the father of Shakira He is 91 years old and in addition to the wear and tear of his age, it was a severe fall he suffered in Barcelona that kept him hospitalized on more than one occasion. The man could not recover so easily and he had to undergo studies and therapies.

Shakira and her dad 30 years ago. Source: instagram @cfshakirabogota

just a few weeks ago william mbarak he left the clinic where he was admitted in Barcelona and only there Shakira he regained his peace of mind since he will be able to move with her, his wife and his grandchildren to Miami at the beginning of January as the singer has planned for a long time when she signed the custody agreement between Milan and Sasha with Piqué.

Shakira and her dad today. Source: instagram @cfshakirabogota

Shakira shudders every time William Mebarak sick because they have always been very close and he has accompanied her in every step of her life and her career. In her last hours, a postcard went viral in which you can see the significant physical change that the singer’s father has experienced over time, but apparently he still has energy to accompany her for another period.