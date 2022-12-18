Shakira sends message for Iranian soccer player sentenced to death for supporting women’s rights

The 26-year-old footballer was sentenced to death in Iran after he defended the freedoms and rights of women in his country, for which he was described as “treason”. On the Internet, personalities from the artistic, sports and political worlds have demonstrated their rejection of the sentence imposed on Amir Nasr-Azadani. The International Federation of Associations of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) also called for the removal of the punishment.

Due to the case of Amir Nasr-Azadani, the Iranian soccer player who could be executed for defending women’s rights, the Colombian singer spoke on her Twitter account. “The fight for equality and human rights must be recognized and not punished,” she wrote, sharing a link on the change.org platform requesting signatures to “stop the execution” of the athlete.

Internet users created a campaign to show solidarity with the player and gather at least 1 million signatures from people around the world to press for the young man’s death sentence to be lifted.

The fight for equality and human rights should be praised not punished, I stand in solidarity with Amir Nasr. https://t.co/QkqC9fgymX The fight for equality and human rights must be recognized and not punished. I stand in solidarity with Amir Nasr. — Shakira (@shakira) December 17, 2022

On this occasion, the interpreter of Monotony, in addition to sharing the campaign link with the message “The fight for equality and human rights must be recognized and not punished. I join in solidarity with Amir Nasr ”, he also commented on the video of Rodrigo Rumi, an Argentine actor, who questions the world of soccer for his silence in the case of the Iranian player.

“Something terrible is happening in the world of football and nobody says anything. These players who could stop on the field, wear a badge, a shirt or not play the game directly, because of this kid they are about to kill,” says Rumi in his video posted on the TikTok social network.

Then he explains the case of Amir Nasr-Azadani and adds that he is “sorry that humans are like this, that we come together to celebrate things that are a bit silly, like a World Cup, but not to ask for things like that.”

Shakira shared the full video on her Twitter account and assured that she shared the thoughts of the Argentine actor. “I also think like you. The World Cup, Christmas cannot be more important than human life, women’s rights, and those voices that others want to silence by force. Let’s talk about what’s really important or let’s shout together, while we have a voice, ”she wrote.