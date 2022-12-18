Shakira asked for a minute of silence at the World Cup final for Amir Nasr-Azadani, the Iranian soccer player who will be executed

Moments after the closing ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar ended, Shakira spoke. She and she did it to cry out for Amir Nasr-Azadani, an Iranian soccer player who will be executed for supporting protests for women’s rights in his country, according to Fifpro complaints.

“Today at the World Cup final, I just hope that the players on the pitch and the whole world remember that there is a man and fellow footballer named Amir Nasr, on death row, just for speaking out for the women’s rights,” she said on her Twitter account.

“Hopefully there will be more than one minute of silence in our hearts to remember what is important and more than one united voice shouting for what is fair,” he added.

Shakira had already ruled for the same cause on Saturday.

“The World Cup and Christmas cannot be more important than human life, women’s rights, and those voices that others want to silence by force. Let’s talk about what is really important or let’s shout together, as long as we have a voice,” there was saying.