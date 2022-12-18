Rihanna shows off her son for the first time in adorable TikTok video

Rihanna Posts Baby’s First Video With A$AP Rocky On TikTok 0:51

(CNN) — Rihanna was hacked by her adorable son.

The singer and businesswoman welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May of this year. The couple have yet to announce the baby’s name, and in the months since the birth, the two have refrained from posting images of their newborn on social media.

But this Saturday morning, Rihanna posted a video of her baby on her verified TikTok account. The video is her first post on the platform.

“Hacked,” she wrote in the caption.

The 45-second video shows a giggling baby in a car seat. “Are you trying to get mommy’s phone?” Rihanna is heard saying as the baby reaches for the phone. The baby holds her phone and babbles, then tries to put it in her mouth.

In 2020, Rihanna told British Vogue that her plan for the next 10 years included multiple children.

“I will have children, three or four of them,” he said at the time. “The only thing that matters is happiness, that is the only healthy relationship between a father and a son. That’s the only thing that can really raise a child, is love.”