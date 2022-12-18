Reinforcement in sight! Chivas board would be about to announce its new player

The Guadalajara board of directors would already be trying to clarify the last items of a negotiation to get their new reinforcement, in addition to Víctor Guzmán.

The Chivas board of directors continues to work hard to meet the demands of the fans and thereby incorporate new players to serve as reinforcements for the current squad of the Flock and with it coach Veljko Paunović has the necessary tools to compete in the Clausura 2023, andn where the announcement of the new reinforcement would be about to take place.

for several weeks the new rojiblanco Sports Director, Fernando Hierrobegan to develop the pertinent negotiations to incorporate a new footballer who manages to prop up the Guadalajara team, where andIt is very close to being able to formalize the incorporation of Víctor Guzmán from Pachuca.

As if that were not enough, the Guadalajara board was in talks with the people of Cincinnati FC to be able to close the transfer of Brandon Vázquez, an operation that was cut short by the club’s owners from the MLS who refused to sell it, so el Rebaño activated plan B that dealt with Daniel Ríosplayer who was a member of the Flock.

Survey Do you think Daniel Ríos is a solution in Chivas? Do you think Daniel Ríos is a solution in Chivas? Yes it’s what we need 1060 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTE

According to ESPN reports, the negotiation would be almost finalized, where only minimal adjustments are missing such as Charlotte FC wants to keep part of the letter in the event of a future sale of the 27-year-old element, so the announcement of his arrival in the Pearl of the West could be made in the next few hours.

What’s next for Chivas?

Guadalajara is ready to play the final stretch of the preseason under the tutelage of coach Veljko Paunović, so they are participating in the Sky Cup where they will face Mazatlan, Santos, Tigres and Atlas to be at the top for the presentation in the Clausura 2023 against Rayados on January 7, 2023 on the pitch of the BBVA Stadium.

Did you like our note? Did you have courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!