PSG will boil after the Qatar 2022 final

Argentina and France defined the monarch of Qatar 2022. The Gauls and the Albiceleste are full of figures but, there are two names that stand out above the rest, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. La Albiceleste emerged victorious after 36 years of waiting and left behind a losing streak in World Cup tournaments.

The two ’10’ from their respective teams are the highlight of their team and guided their teammates to a new final. Regardless of which country had won, lWhat is certain is that the Paris Saint Germain dressing room will be a cauldron of emotions. This time he played the sprung on Newells Old Boys and After his well-deserved vacation, he will have to return to PSG where he will meet the player who is called to take the throne.

duel of egos

It has been rumored for some time that there are two ‘fangs’ within PSG, the ‘South Americans’ and the ‘Europeans’ along with Achraf Hakimi. In fact, at some point it was mentioned that Mbappé had to do with the departure of Ángel Di María and with a possible future move by Neymar.

It should be remembered that Messi and Kylian are not the only ones who share a team. Adrien Rabiot and ‘Fideo’ are colleagues at Juventus, Rodrigo de Paul shares a dressing room with Antoine Griezmann at Atlético de Madrid. Finally, Lio has a contract until July 2023 with the Parisian entity, while, the french star signed a stratospheric contract until 2025 with the team from the city of love.