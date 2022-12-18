Business

Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is the exchange rate

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 13 1 minute read

Today Sunday December 18, 2022, the dollar trades at 19.7870 pesos per unit, with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of the Banxico last Friday, The dollar ended the day trading at 19.8289 pesos per unit.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.8289 Sell: $19.8289
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.31
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Buy: $19.65 – Sell: $20.05
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.15
  • IXE: Buy: $18.65 – Sell: $19.95
  • Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.71
  • Monex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.05
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.20
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $21.46
  • Banregio: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat this moment it is at $16,703 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Saturday, how did the exchange rate dawn?

Referring to euroit is quoted at $20.94 pesos, for $24.03 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Bachelor of Social Communication, graduated from the Autonomous University of Yucatan. I have worked in various media in Mérida, Yucatán. Hobbies: lover of animals, traveling and reading.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The White House is cautiously optimistic about the economy in 2023

7 days ago

Don’t use credit cards

November 7, 2022

Dollar closer to $ 5,000 revives ghost of exchange control

October 18, 2022

This is the first robotic McDonald’s

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button