Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is the exchange rate

Today Sunday December 18, 2022, the dollar trades at 19.7870 pesos per unit, with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of the Banxico last Friday, The dollar ended the day trading at 19.8289 pesos per unit.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8289 Sell: $19.8289

: Buy $19.8289 Sell: $19.8289 HSBC : Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74

: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74 Banamex : Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.31

: Buy: $19.22 – Sell: $20.31 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $19.65 – Sell: $20.05

Buy: $19.65 – Sell: $20.05 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.15

Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.15 IXE: Buy: $18.65 – Sell: $19.95

Buy: $18.65 – Sell: $19.95 Bajio Bank: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.71 Monex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.05

Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.05 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.89

Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.20

Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.20 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $21.46

Buy: $19.45 – Sell: $21.46 Banregio: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat this moment it is at $16,703 with an upward trend in real time.

Referring to euroit is quoted at $20.94 pesos, for $24.03 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

