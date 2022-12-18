one of the revelation coaches of Qatar 2022 confesses his desire to lead the Mexican National Team

The French coach herve renard was one of the great revelations of the Qatar 2022 World Cup by commanding a surprise victory over Argentina in his presentation at the World Cup.

Although the Arab team did not manage to get past the group stage, the French helmsman left good impressions with his strategy in the world Cup; The Mexican press even considered him an important candidate to replace Tata Martino in the Mexican National Team.

Hervé Renard directs the match between Saudi Arabia and Argentina at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Natasha Pisarenko/AP

According to journalist Mac Reséndiz from ESPNthe French coach clarified that no director of the Mexican Soccer Federation has sought him out, however, he is attracted to the Aztec team and he would be very excited to be the replacement for the Tata Martino.

herve renard and the Saudi Arabian National Team ended their participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the group stage with just three points, after beating Argentina and fall to Poland and Mexico.





“Consult with herve renard if the #FMF has contacted you. He was kind. He said no, but “maybe soon.” He claims that “of course” it catches his eye Mexico… Although Renard renewed last May with Saudi Arabia, he has an exit clause,” the communicator tweeted.

Antuna launches a hopeful message for the Mexican National Team

Cruz Azul player Uriel Antunaspoke to the media about the participation of the Mexican National Team in the World Cup Qatar 2022where she was eliminated in the first round, a situation that had not happened for 44 years.





Uriel Antuna recognized that the Mexican team hit rock bottom with the elimination in the group stage. However, after this situation in the Mexican team many changes will come.

“With the results and what happened, I think that Mexico It has hit bottom and from here, very important things are going to happen. We must all commit ourselves to continue growing and see more for the growth of Mexican soccer to reach the next better World Cup,” said Antuna.

Uriel Antuna encouraged his Mexican companions to emigrate to Europe, since he assures that after his experience in the groningen of the Eredivisie helped him for his training as a professional footballer.





“The number of Mexican players who are abroad makes the difference, because it is different soccer, it changes you, it matures you, because in the end it helps you to grow in football to be at a high level; With that, we can take the different leap and go to the fifth game”.