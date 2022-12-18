Nicholas, the fortune teller dolphin, did it again: he predicted the Qatar 2022 World Cup champion

Nicholas, the fortune teller dolphin, predicted who wins the Qatar 2022 World Cup

a dolphin’s clearwater marine aquarium in Florida, which in 2018 predicted that France I was going to win the world Cup of soccer has returned to choose four years later to the selection of that European country like the winner of the Qatar championship finalwho will play against Argentina this Sunday.

Media on the west coast of Florida echoed this Saturday the prediction of Nicholas, who since 2017 has hit the winner in 16 of 26 sports competitions (61.5% positive results) on which the aquarium has asked him to “pronounce”.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium explained that in this case the caretakers presented Nicholas with pictures of the flags of France and Argentina that had been placed behind glass in the pool where he lives.

With his “nose” Nicholas touched the french flag first.

The aquarium indicated that recently, Nicholas correctly chose the Houston Astros to beat the Philadelphia Phillies on the 2022 World Series.

In 2018 correctly predicted that France would beat Croatia in the end of the world Cup of that year.

Nicholas’s longest hitting streak was from the Super Bowl 2020 until the 2021 College Football National Championshipadded the aquarium.

Nicholas is a Bottle nose dolphin or mule that arrived at the aquarium of clearwater in 2002, when I was about six months old, in the company of his mother, who was sick with her lungs.

Both were found in very poor condition with severe sunburn on the gulf of mexico and taken to the aquarium to recover, but the mother, whom they named Noelle, died soon after.

“Because he lacked the necessary survival skills that he would have learned from his mother, Nicholas was not a suitable candidate for release, so Clearwater Marine Aquarium became his forever home,” according to a statement from the institution.

after the legend of octopus ‘Paul’ who predicted the results of South Africa 2010It has become a kind of tradition that zoos, animal sanctuaries and even someone who is a soccer fan puts their pet to predict the results of the different World Cup events.

Given the fame Paul gained in 2010, every year new “psychic animals” emerge that predict the results of different tournaments, which has led the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) itself to name its “official oracles.”

12 years ago, during the World Cup in South Africa, the octopus Paul became famous, who was sheltered in the aquarium of the German city of Oberhausen, and inside his fish tank they put two boxes of food with the flags of the teams that were close to confronting

The mollusk had to choose one of the two options, thus declaring the winner of said match. However, of the 64 matches that were played, as in every World Cup tournament since France 1998, Paul only managed to hit eight between the group stage and direct elimination.

Television channels, influencers and Internet users have recorded an unimaginable number of videos with species trying to be oracles, but none have reached the fame that Paul achieved, much less have come close to the number of hits he had.

For the World Cup held in South American lands, the Norman armadillo and the camel Shaheen. The first was chosen because the official mascot of Brazil 2014 was his species, in light of a campaign carried out by the government of that country to save it from extinction, according to the news agency EFE.

for his part Shaheen, was “hired” by the Gulf News of Dubaithe dromedary was seated in the middle of two flags and had to choose the winning team, the same news channel from the United Arab Emirates was in charge of distributing the images and videos of this action worldwide.

In the 2018 edition, the deaf white cat ‘Achilles‘, was named as the official oracle of this World Cup tournament after he correctly hit three out of four matches in the Confederations Cup a year earlier.

According to the Animal’s Health page, veterinarian Anna Kondratieva, from the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, where the white cat is cared for, said that Achilles’ choice as the official oracle of the World Cup is due to his hearing loss, which it would put him in a situation of lower stress.

