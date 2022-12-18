Neymar’s private party that infuriates Brazil

The World Cup ended for Brazil but the events that occurred after the elimination did not sit well with the country. The Canarinha He returned home and a few hours later it was Neymar who held a big party in which several of his teammates were present, according to what the social networks of some like Anthony showed. Also models and artists among whom was the singer Joao Gomes.

The Brazilian would have held a big party at his sister’s house in Sao Paulo, as reported by Folha de São Paulo. What they don’t understand in Brazil is how it only happened a few hours after the PSG player claimed to be “completely dejected”. So much so that it was published that Neymar could leave the National Team for a while.

From desolation to revelry

The sudden and unexpected elimination against Croatia in the quarterfinals was a cataclysm for the Seleçao’s 10. Hours later, in the mixed zone, Neymar acknowledged that he could not guarantee his presence in the next World Cup. “Now it would be rash to say something, but I can’t guarantee my presence in the 2026 World Cup with the national team either,” he said. According to L’Équipe, the Brazilian talent is thinking of moving away from the five-time world champion for several months, after a disappointing tournament in which he had high hopes.

At 30 years old, Neymar arrived in optimal shape for the World Cup. Since last summer there has been a great physical and mental change in the crack of PSG. All the spotlights were on him. However, hours after the goodbye from Brazil the focus is very different, for a party in style. Something that in the country has not sat well at all…