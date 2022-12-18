Sports

MLB News Dodgers Trevor Bauer blocks free agency signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers surprised this off season due to their low activity in the free agency. Contrary to past years, the Dodgers did not make any notable signings. there would be a reason for which they could not hire players like Carlos Correa or Justin Verlander. Is about Trevor Bauerwho has not seen action in the MLB for several months.

Various reports revealed that the Los Angeles Dodgers would have kept a low profile in this year’s Major League free agency as a result of the contractual situation they still have with Trevor Bauer.

The Los Angeles team has one of the highest payrolls in the entire circuit and in part this is due to the salary that corresponds to the pitcher, with respect to which they would have saved money while the legal issue is resolved.

The pitcher is paying a suspension granted by Major League Baseball for having been accused of alleged abuse of a woman, for which he decided to appeal and is awaiting a resolution.

The Los Angeles Dodgers managed to get Clayton Kershaw back from free agency. This would have been the only notable signing they got, as Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger left the team.


