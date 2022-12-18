“Messi doesn’t scare me, I already played against him and it didn’t change my life”

2022-12-18

Randal Kolo Muani It was one of the footballers of the French team who arrived at the last minute. The young forward, 24 years old, managed to get into the call for Didier Deschamps after knee injury Christopher Nkunku that separated him from the World Cup.

The sad news that Rodrigo de Paul received before the World Cup final

During the semifinal against Moroccothe Franco-Congolese attacker made his debut as a goalscorer at the Qatar World Cup, so he is already thinking about the final against the Argentina from Leo Messi.

Kolo Muani is emerged in the quarry of the nantes and is currently active in the eintracht frankfurt from the Bundesliga. His career has taken an important turn, since now he will be able to tell that he scored in a World Cup and reached the match that will define the champion.

Remaining in the tenor that the French team has set in the zero fear that exists in front of the captain of the Albiceleste, the player declared in a press conference that he had already faced Leo in Ligue 1.