Lionel Messi breaks historical record by being involved in 20 goals in World Cups

Lionel Messi continues to make history in what has been a World Cup dream for the PSG player. With the goal he scored this Sunday in the Argentina vs. France final, he became the footballer who has been involved in the most goals in the tournament since 1966.

Messi took advantage a controversial move in which Ángel Di María drops into the area after feeling a contact from Ousmane Dembélé. The whistler marked the maximum penalty, which he exchanged for a goal for the ‘Flea’ to make history.

This way, Messi surpassed the also historical players Miroslav Klose and Ronaldo Nazariothe two top scorers in the history of the tournament, reaching 20 goals and 12 assists.

Messi’s World Cup

In what is Messi’s last World Cup with the ‘Albiceleste’, the PSG player has shone with 6 goals and three assistsfor which he would even win the Golden Boot, beating Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

Of the 6 goals that the PSG star has scored, four have been penalties (Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Croatia and France), although he also gave away jewels against the teams of Mexico and Australia.

