Lima Alliance or Boca Juniors? Carlos Zambrano on key days to decide his future

Since Carlos Zambrano joined the training sessions of Boca Juniors, the hobby of Lima Alliance He wondered if the possibility of this 2023 looking ‘blue and white’ was ruled out, however, there is good news for those from La Victoria.

The ‘Kaiser’ is under the orders of Hugo Ibarra at the ‘xeneize’ club facilities, but that does not mean that he decided to stay in the team that welcomed him in the last three seasons, as he keeps evaluating what his future will be.

What Carlos Zambrano does with Boca Juniors is fulfill his contract, which ends on December 31, that is, it is not ruled out that he plays in the team of his loves, Lima Allianceas well as there are possibilities that he accepts the extension that Riquelme made him in the month of October.

These days will be key to the decision made by the former defender of Schalke 04, Eintracht Frankfurt and Rubin Kazán, who confessed that he is spending the last years of his football career, despite the fact that he was barely 33 years old.