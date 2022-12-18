Leo Messi erases them and becomes the best footballer in history

2022-12-18

And it is that Leo was always reproached for never having won a world Cup and in Qatar 2022 was finally given in a cardiac match against France where it came to the penalty kicks.

In addition, with 26 games, the current player of the psg he also became the footballer with the most appearances in these competitions. With his 26 games, he left the German behind Lottar Mathhaus who played 25.

The Argentine ’10’ was vital in a World Cup where he broke a record as the best historical scorer in World Cups for Argentina leaving behind Gabriel Omar Batistuta . Leo amassed 13 goals and ‘Batigol’ kept 10.

Lionel Messi if it was already historic, now it is even more so. The Argentine star managed to win the world championship with Argentina in Qatar 2022 at 35 years of age, which catapults him as the best of all time, without objection.

Messi also scored seven goals in this World Cup scoring in all phases, yes, four from the penalty spot. In the end, the champion’s cup erases everything and he was the only one missing from his collection.

With the degree obtained, Messi He dispels doubts and debates and stands as the best footballer in history where he has broken all the records that have been and will be, he won everything at the club and national team level and, above all, for what he plays on the pitch. The best!

What did Pelé, Maradona and Johan Cruyff win?

The dutch Johan Cruyff he led the best period of his country’s national team in the 70’s and what he played with the ball was truly crazy. He won five Cups, eight Leagues, three European Cups, one Intercontinental Cup and one European Super Cup with Ajax, one League and one Cup with Feyenoord, and one League and one Cup with Barcelona.

about Diego Maradona It is already more fought with Barcelona won a Copa del Rey, a League Cup, a Super Cup. With Napoli, where he is an idol, he won two Serie A, an Italian Cup and a Super Cup, as well as a UEFA Cup. But the greatest thing he achieved was with the team that won the U-20 World Cup and the 86 World Cup in Mexico.

the palmares of Pele is richer. He won three World Cups with Brazil, a six-time Brazilian Serie A champion, two Copa Libertadores, two Intercontinental Cups, and an Intercontinental Super Cup with Santos, among others.