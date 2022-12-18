Kylian Mbappé linked to Rose Bertram ex-partner of Gregory van der Wiel | World Cup Qatar 2022

While the former PSG player, Gregory van der Wiel, he vents on social networks and confesses that he suffers from anxiety after leaving the fields, his ex-partner Rose Bertram would be excited about another footballer.

Rose traveled to Doha to enjoy the World Cup in Qatar, and that would be a minor fact, if it weren’t for the fact that the renowned Belgian model was romantically linked to Kylian Mbappé prior to the Cup.

While social networks insist on the alleged relationship between Mbappé and the transgender model Inés Rau, with whom in fact he is no longer followed on social networks, the jewel of the Bleus would have his eyes on the attractive 28-year-old blonde.

Rumors about the alleged relationship between Kylian and the Belgian model have increased in the last few hours, after her arrival in Doha, apparently for the World Cup.

Rose, who has two small daughters with Van der Wiel, was seen at the Al Bayt stadium, in the match against Morocco for the semifinal last Wednesday. The social networks of a renowned designer Eli Mizrahide, left it in evidence. They also hung out at a well-cooked Peruvian restaurant in the Qatari capital.

However, Inés Rau and Rose Bertram are not the only “girlfriends” that the French striker has had in recent weeks. It was also said that he would be dating model Alicia Aylies. The truth is that the only one of them who would be in Lusail this Sunday is the Belgian model.