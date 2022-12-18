In the last test before the final against Argentina, France trained with a full squad

The entire French squad was available in the last test before the final (Reuters / Hannah Mckay)

In recent days several setbacks have prevented calm in the selection of France and in yesterday’s training there were five absent players that raised concerns: Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate Y kingsley coman they missed the practice to be affected by flu pictures, while Aurélien Tchouaméni Y Theo Hernandez They were also unable to participate due to various physical ailments.

Argentine fans without tickets for the World Cup final mobilize in Qatar: “We don’t want the Fan Fest” It is estimated that more than 20,000 Argentines are at the World Cup venue, but many of them do not have tickets for Sunday’s match against France in Lusail

However, the landscape of Les Blues changed this Saturday, since the coach Didier Deschamps once again had all the players available for the last test before the grand final of the World Cup in Qatar against Argentina.

The defenders Varane and Konaté left behind mild symptoms of the flu virus that affected the French concentration and rejoined the group today. The same thing happened with Coman, who had been preserved for two days due to a feverish condition. After lunch, the three appeared with the rest of the squad at Doha’s Al Sadd Stadium and exercised as normal.

Lisandro Martínez’s wife revealed the promise that the players’ couples must fulfill if Argentina wins the World Cup Muri López Benítez recounted the agreement they made at dinner on Monday. In addition, she gave details of the intimacy of the meeting and her prejudices before meeting them.

Hernández and Tchouaméni also trained without problems, already recovered from their ailments. The left side of Milan had suffered a knee bruise in the match against Morocco, while the Real Madrid central midfielder was sidelined for a hit on the hip. Because of this, yesterday they limited themselves to carrying out only activities in the gym.

Prior to training this Saturday, Deschamps spoke to the press and referred to the problems they had to deal with in the last few hours. “We try to control the different situations as best as possible. We will see how those affected evolve and we will try to be ready for the game that awaits us ”, indicated the strategist that he will have the possibility of being the first two-time world champion in 60 years.

Messi and Mbappé, face to face: the details of the “World Pact” that they had agreed with Neymar to put aside the differences at PSG Prior to the World Cup, the stars of the French team prioritized inner peace with the aim of reaching optimal levels with their teams

“There are situations that cannot be controlled and you have to adapt. We try to take as many precautions as possible without going too far. If the virus had not existed it would be better, but we are controlling it with the medical staff“, complete.

Didier Deschamps had the full squad for training this Saturday (Reuters / Hannah Mckay)

In the run-up to and during the World Cup, injuries and physical problems have notably affected the French team. Some figures like Mike Maignan, Presnel Kimpembe, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante Y Christopher Nkunku they fell off the squad list before the trip to Qatar. Once settled in Doha, the star Karim Benzema he was injured and was also ruled out for the entire contest. And in the debut against Australia, the starting left back Lucas Hernandez suffered a torn cruciate ligament.

Precisely, Deschamps referred to the latter two in today’s press conference, after being asked about the possibility of having the current Ballon d’Or winner in the final, who recovered from the injury that had sidelined him from the Cup of the world.

As after the triumph in the semifinal, the technical director Deschamps was once again upset by the query. “I have had injuries, including Karim, but also Lucas Hernández. Since they left, I kept 24 players and I’m counting on them. Asking the question is, to say the least, awkward for them.“, I consider.

Keep reading:

Lionel Scaloni spoke before the final against France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup: “I have defined the team but our way of playing goes beyond any system”

Deschamps’ defiant comment about the French who will support Argentina and the warning to the fans of the National Team: “Our opponents are not in the stands”

The tactical transformation of Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup: how Lionel Scaloni modernized the football identity of the National Team

Pablo Zabaleta before the final: Messi’s “angry” leadership, the talk with Guardiola about Julián Álvarez and the virtue of Scaloni