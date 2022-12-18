Goal 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages #SDGs

To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, it is essential to guarantee a healthy life and promote universal well-being.

However, in many regions they face serious health risks, including high rates of maternal and neonatal mortality, the spread of infectious and non-communicable diseases, and poor reproductive health. In recent decades, great strides have been made in increasing life expectancy and reducing some of the most common causes of death related to infant and maternal mortality, but to achieve the target of this Goal, which establishes that in 2030 there will be less than 70 deaths, qualified assistance in childbirth must be improved. Furthermore, reaching the goal of reducing premature deaths from noncommunicable diseases by one third by 2030 will require the application of more efficient technologies for clean fuels for cooking and education on the risks of tobacco.

Many more initiatives are needed to completely eradicate a wide range of diseases and to address many and varied persistent and emerging health issues. By focusing on providing more efficient financing of health systems, improving sanitation and hygiene, increasing access to medical services, and providing more advice on how to reduce environmental pollution, we will make significant progress in helping to save the lives of millions of people.