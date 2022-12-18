Gerard Piqué’s PLAN to PREGNANT Clara Chía Martí that everyone in Kosmos already knows

The relationship between Gerard Piqué Y Clara Chia Marti is going from strength to strength despite the rumors that confirmed a possible break between the two and, is that after an express trip by the couple to the Czech Republic, they returned to Barcelona to attend the annual party of Kosmos where the former Barcelona player revealed to all his friends the plan that already everyone know for get pregnant Spanish style, after having two children with Shakira.

After maintaining a long dispute with the lawyers of Shakira to reach an agreement regarding the custody of your children, Gerard Piqué He was involved in a controversy where various international media pointed out that he was on the verge of separation Clara Chia Marti, This is because two weeks ago, both the Colombian and the former player finally reached a resolution regarding their breakup, a situation that will supposedly cause the owner of Kosmos to begin to miss the Colombian.

However, these rumors were dispelled after Gerard Piqué Y Clara Chia Marti They were captured at the airport very sweethearted to go to the Czech Republic for a couple of days and thus celebrate their wedding anniversary. However, the celebration did not end there, but they also took advantage of the annual festival of Kosmos to shout to the four winds how much they love each other and, it is speculated that the former player took the opportunity to share with his friends the plan what does it have for get pregnant Spanish style and thus give a new brother to the children he has with Shakira.

It was thanks to the “Fiesta” program where the journalist Emma García revealed these details that alarmed all the followers of the tragic love story between Gerard Piqué Y Shakiraas he stated that some sources say that the former Barcelona footballer revealed to his friends from Kosmos his desire to be a father again but now hand in hand with Clara Chia Marti. And that he is willing to do anything as long as get pregnant to the Spanish and thus have a family with her.

This situation caused a whole war on social networks, because despite the fact that it is only a simple rumor, many consider that this time it is something true, because every day that the couple passes between Gerard Piqué Y Clara Chia Marti She looks more attuned and willing to give everything for everything, showing that at least the former soccer player has left his romance with her in the past. Shakira.