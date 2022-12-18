Entertainment

Gerard Piqué’s PLAN to PREGNANT Clara Chía Martí that everyone in Kosmos already knows

The relationship between Gerard Piqué Y Clara Chia Marti is going from strength to strength despite the rumors that confirmed a possible break between the two and, is that after an express trip by the couple to the Czech Republic, they returned to Barcelona to attend the annual party of Kosmos where the former Barcelona player revealed to all his friends the plan that already everyone know for get pregnant Spanish style, after having two children with Shakira.

After maintaining a long dispute with the lawyers of Shakira to reach an agreement regarding the custody of your children, Gerard Piqué He was involved in a controversy where various international media pointed out that he was on the verge of separation Clara Chia Marti, This is because two weeks ago, both the Colombian and the former player finally reached a resolution regarding their breakup, a situation that will supposedly cause the owner of Kosmos to begin to miss the Colombian.

