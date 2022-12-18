Drake wins a fortune of money after betting that Messi and Argentina would beat France in the World Cup in Qatar

2022-12-18

Drake is well known for often betting in the sports world. In fact, it is usually quite a famous event to see how the mythical singer gambles untold amounts of money and happily shares it on his social networks.

This time it has happened again, since the one considered one of the best rappers in history has gambled a million dollars because Argentina wins in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The rapper’s record is not the most accurate, but it is true that he usually shares his triumphs or misfortunes through social networks, where he usually explains who he bets on and why.

The singer bets on Leo Messi’s last chance to win one of the few trophies that resist him.