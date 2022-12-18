Diego Luna says the last goodbye to his father with his children, his girlfriend and his ex, Camila Sodi

The actor diego luna is going through some very hard times after the death of his father, Alejandro Luna, last Tuesday, December 13. Through a statement, issued by the Ministry of Culture of Mexico, they mourned the loss of the architect, set designer and academic, who was awarded the medal Fine Arts 2016 and National Science Award and Arts 2001. Two days later, the illuminator’s own son wrote a few words about it through his public profile: “Yesterday we said goodbye to my father in the most intimate way possible.” Now, Diego Luna has broken his silence and has done so through an emotional posthumous tribute the architect, accompanied by his two sons, Jerome (13 years old) and Fiona (11 years old)Your ex Camila Sodi -mother of the youngsters-, and her current partner, Tavira Marinain addition to his brothers.

Wrapped up by his relatives, Diego Luna reappeared in the Palace of Fine Arts of Mexico to pay an affectionate tribute in memory of Alejandro Luna. In an intimate ceremony, the actor – who is in the middle of the premiere of his series, Andorand for which it is nominated for the Golden Globes in the category of Best actor in a series– wanted to remember his father with some emotional words: “We did a ceremony at home to say goodbye to my dad, very close to his closest family, but we needed to do this and we are very grateful for the space, that the possibility of doing it here has been opened, because we wanted to say goodbye to my dad with the family he chose, which are you“, the architect’s son began the speech, highlighting the kind of goodbye his father deserved.

“Everything happened to him in the theater, to the point that we had to move to the theater to be able to be close to our father, we also thank him, because the theater became our home“, he highlighted. During his speech, Diego read a text by his father about stage design in the theater, thus comparing it to his departure: “This idea that stage design does not exist, only theater exists, it stuck in my head. head and today that my father apparently does not exist, the theater exists and that contradicts it, because if theater exists, if you continue to do theater, my dad existsso keep doing it, please”, lamented the artist, visibly moved. After his words, it was the turn of his sister María, whom he hugged on several occasions to find comfort in these difficult moments that the family is going through.

Both the ex-wife and the actor’s current partner were very present at every moment of the tribute to the set designer and architect, who left an incomparable legacy on Tuesday theater sector in Mexico. In fact, Diego’s girlfriend, Tavira Marina -who was in the first row-, had a nice gesture with the actor’s eldest son, Jerónimo, with whom the seat was exchanged so that he was closer to his father and so Luna was accompanied by her two descendants. For his part, Camila Sodi -ex-wife of the interpreter, with whom he maintains a very good relationship despite the separation-, was also very aware of the son of Alejandro Luna, as well as the children in common with the actor.

Camila Sodi -ex-wife of the interpreter, with whom she maintains a very good relationship despite the separation-, was also very aware of Alejandro Luna’s son (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

