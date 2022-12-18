date and time Final of the World Cup 2022Half time

With the mission of being world champions to obtain the third star in their history, Lionel Messi’s Argentina and the Kylian Mbappe’s Francethe top scorers of the worldwill play this Sunday the Qatar 2022 Final.

How do they get there?

Argentina, which arrived with more than 34 games without losing in this tournament, started on the wrong foot by surprisingly succumbing to Saudi Arabia. Although in the Group Phase he recovered the path to beat Mexico and Polandqualifying as the best in Group C.

The albiceleste left Australia on the road, the Netherlands on penalties and Croatia in the Semifinals, to play the sixth final in its history where, in this instance, they have a record of two wins and three losses.

lionel scalonithe team’s technical director, commented that he hopes that Lionel Messi can lift the trophy in what would likely be their last World Cup game.

“We hope that if it’s the last one, we can win the Cup, which would be great. And the important thing is to enjoy it. What better scenario than the World Finals to be able to enjoy it, ”he declared.

Latest results of the Argentine soccer team

Argentina 3-0 Croatia | semifinals

Argentina 2(4)-(2) Netherlands | Quarter finals

Argentina 2-1 Australia | Round of 16

For their part, the Frenchmen are the current world champions and they will seek the two-time championship to try to join Italy in 1934 and 1938, as well as Brazil in 1958 and 1962, as the only countries to win two titles in a row.

France was the leader Sector D with 6 units after beating Australia and Denmark, but fell with substitutes against Tunisia. In the direct elimination phase, he had no major problems throwing out Poland, England and Morocco of the tournament.

Casualties of France for the World Cup Final: who are the sick players

However, one of the most disturbing issues for the squad is that several players have been separated for having symptoms of the “camel virus”, so their participation for this Sunday is in doubt and they are: Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot.

In addition, Didier Deschamps when asked if he was going to return Karim Benzema He commented that since the first game of the World Cup started, only those players were going to be present.

“I have 24 players to manage. Talking about Benzema is uncomfortable with respect to these players”, he highlighted at a press conference.

Latest scores of the France National Soccer Team

France 2-0 Morocco | Semifinal

France 2-1 England | Quarter finals

France 3-1 Poland | Quarter finals

possible alignments

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez Nahuel Molina Christian Romero Nicholas Otamendi Marcos Acuna Rodrigo dePaul Leandro Paredes Enzo Fernandez Alexis MacAllister Lionel Messi Julian Alvarez

France

Hugo Lloris Jules Koundé Raphael Varane Ibrahima Konate Theo Hernandez Aurélien Tchouaméni Adrien Rabiot Ousmane Dembele Antoine Griezmann kylian mbappe Olivier Giroud

History Argentina vs France in World Cups

This will be the fourth match between these two teams in the World Cups, where the balance favors the South Americans with two wins for one loss.

Argentina 1-0 France | Uruguay 1930

Argentina 2-1 France | Argentina 1978

France 4-3 Argentina | Russia 2018

Forecast

According to Caliente.mx, Argentina is a favorite with an odds of +185, but France is very close with +195 and the tie is at +210.

match schedule

Day: Sunday December 18, 2022

Schedule: 09:00 hours (Central Mexico time)

(Central Mexico time) Stadium: Lusail

Phase: Qatar 2022 World Cup Final

On what channel do they show the Argentina vs France Final?

TV: Channel 5, Las Estrellas, TUDN, Azteca 7 and SKY Sports

Streaming: ViX and SKY Blue to go

In the event that you cannot follow the transmission of the game, you have nothing to worry about, since the most relevant thing that happens before, during and after the game, in addition to minute by minute, you can check with us at halftime.

