Closing ceremony of Qatar 2022 shook the Lusail StadiumHalf time

Doha, Qatar /

With a musical, visual spectacle and that he counted on alls artists who were in charge of interpreting all the official songsthe night of this Sunday, an hour and a half before the initial whistle of the Final the closing ceremony of the World Cup 2022.

This was the Closing Ceremony of the 2022 World Cup

at approximately 4:30 p.m.Doha city time, dozens of volunteers deployed on the pitch of the Lusail Stadium a gigantic blanket in black color, and many others installed a small circular stage in the center.

Immediately, the illumination was directed towards the center, where one by one the leading singers of the ceremony, with which the competition that lasted 29 days ended.

“A Night to Remember” was the official name with which the FIFA presented this show that lasted about 15 minutes and where Davido and Aisha they interpreted “Hayya Hayya” either “Better Together”, Ozuna and Gims “Arhbo” and “Light the sky” performed by Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

Once the show, which also featured a fireworks displaythe black blanket was removed and both teams jumped onto the field to warm up, and make way for the ritual of the Final, where Argentina or France they will lift their third World Cup.

