Barry Sherman: Who Killed the Shermans? 35 million Canadian dollars to help solve the mystery | International

On December 13, 2017, one of Canada’s wealthiest couples was murdered in Toronto. Five years later, the case is still shrouded in mystery. Jonathon Sherman announced this week that the amount of the reward to help solve the crime of his parents, Barry and Honey Sherman, owners of the pharmaceutical company Apotex and well-known philanthropists, goes to 35 million Canadian dollars (about 18 million in the country neighbour). “Putting an end to it will only be possible when those responsible for this evil act are brought to justice,” he told CBC, stressing that everything has been “a nightmare” since the day of the tragedy.

Barry and Honey Sherman, 75 and 70 years old, respectively, were found dead by a real estate agent next to the pool located in the basement of the family residence. They had a belt around their necks and their hands were tied to a railing. There was no forced entry into the home. The Toronto police service initially considered the murder-suicide hypothesis. However, six weeks after the crime, he announced that it was a “double selective homicide.”

As a result of the meager results of the investigation, the children of the Shermans set a first reward of 10 million Canadian dollars in October 2018; amount that this week has reached 35 million. They also launched a parallel investigation led by Doug Grady, a well-known former police inspector. In November 2020, authorities briefly announced that they had identified a “person of interest.” Thirteen months later, they released the video of a “suspect” loitering in the area where the residence was located on the date of the crime, and requested the help of the public to identify said individual. However, so far there has been no arrest.

It is estimated that the couple amassed a fortune of around 3.5 billion US dollars. “My parents deserved to enjoy the fruits of their labor and spend their later years as any grandparent should – with their family,” said Jonathon Sherman. Holder of a doctorate in astrophysics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Barry Sherman founded Apotex in 1974, a company specializing in the manufacture of generic drugs.

Sherman was implicated for decades in a variety of litigation, both with partners, rival regulators and companies, as well as with members of his family. The Canadian press has spread several of the family quarrels after the murder, especially between Jonathon Sherman and Alexandra Krawczyk, two of the couple’s children, facing each other for control of the pharmaceutical emporium. Toronto police insist that the investigation remains open. Whether Jonathon Sherman’s announced bounty increase provides any clues remains to be seen.

