Argentinian and French couple delay their wedding in Miami to watch the final

A couple from Miami made up of an Argentine and a French man have delayed their wedding for a few hours so that they and their guests can see the final of the world soccer championship in Qatar that will be played by the teams of Argentina and France.

As reported this Saturday by the Local 10 channel, when Bárbara Chayo and Kevin Abadi scheduled their wedding for December 18, they had no idea that the teams from their countries would be the protagonists of the Cup final.

The time of the link, as if that were not enough, coincided with that of the game, so they decided to delay the ceremony and when they get married it will be known which of the two teams won the cup.

Chayo told Local 10 News that when the wedding date was decided, her fiancé told her that the world championship final would be played that day and they both thought about changing it, but decided against it because it was difficult to know then who would fight for the title.

When it became known that it would be Argentina and France, Abadi, born in Marseille, told his girlfriend: “Listen, you’re going to get married alone. I’m going to watch the game too.”

Abadi said that he is very nervous and that 95% of his anxiety is for Sunday’s game and 5% for his link.

Chayo does not seem to care: “Love is above all else, you love me and that is what matters,” he stressed.