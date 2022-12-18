World

Argentina wins the World Cup: the cabals used by the fans of the albiceleste in ‘Barwargento’, the “Argentine” neighborhood of Qatar

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 10 5 minutes read

  • Jose Carlos Cueto – @josecarloscueto
  • BBC World Special Envoy to Qatar

Flag of Argentina with the face of Maradona in Barwargento.

image source, José Carlos Cueto / BBC World

On the day of the final, the Argentine Guido Peralta followed a very particular ritual, although he already warned before the match against France that he might have forgotten something because the list is long and detailed.

“In the preview I go to the roast early and hang two of my four flags in the exact place. I go with the same shirt and chain, same clock, same pants, same socks and sneakers“.

These are some of his cabals when the Argentine team plays. And in Qatar he also followed them.

The albiceleste won their third cup, and made up for the lost opportunity against Germany in 2014 and got Lionel Messi the icing on the cake for a career that lacked a World Cup.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 10 5 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Qatar 2022: the lessons for Argentina vs. Mexico

November 26, 2022

How China uses fishing boats to bolster its territorial ambitions

November 8, 2022

Roberto Elías Martínez, a judge attacked by bullets in Zacatecas, died

4 weeks ago

Ukraine seeks NATO membership with an “accelerated procedure”,

September 30, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button