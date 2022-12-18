World

Argentina wins the World Cup: the albiceleste defeats France in “the best final of all time” and brings the World Cup to South America for the tenth time

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 10 6 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

world

image source, Reuters

The kid’s dream has come true for Lionel Messi and 45 million albiceleste hearts: Argentina is three-time world champion after beating France on penalties in the Qatar 2022 final.

It is the tenth World Cup that goes to a South American team after the five won by Brazil, the two by Uruguay and the other two that Argentina already collected.

The first goal of the final -which some commentators say has been “best of all time”– was marked by Lionel Messi after taking a penalty following a foul committed in the area by Ángel Di María.

It was him fifth penalty called against Argentina in is world Cup and sets a new record for shots from 11 meters awarded to a team in the same tournament.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 weeks ago
0 10 6 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

there is a person with minor injuries

4 weeks ago

King Charles III banned foie gras in British royal residences: the reason

November 19, 2022

Why did Qatar become an important ally of the United States?

November 10, 2022

“Resign now, before the boots arrive”

October 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button