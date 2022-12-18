Antonio Valencia feels ashamed of Cristiano Ronaldo for controversial interview | Soccer | Sports

It has been more than a month since the controversial interview of Cristiano Ronaldo in England in which the Portuguese star revealed the problems he had with the Red Devils. The then Manchester United player revealed ugly details that the club had at certain times in his life. Nobody came out well. It was just before CR7 left with Portugal for the World Cup in Qatar. So, since he sensed that the ties were completely broken. So it was. Days later, the dismissal of the striker to the historic Premier team was announced.

Weeks have passed and still the issue is still kicking. This time it has been Antonio valencia the one who has given his point of view. Although the Ecuadorian legend of United thinks that Cristiano did not deserve such a farewell, he does not agree with the strong statements made by the former Real Madrid player, Juventus, among others.

“It’s a shame that Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United the way he did. A player like him should have left with a full stadium applauding him. The fans adored him. The interview he gave was embarrassing. You will have your reasons for saying what you said, but I felt very bad for the way you left. Hurts. I hope all goes well for you at your new club. I wish him all the best,” said the Ecuadorian.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese footballer. Photo: Abir Sultan

What is clear today is that Cristiano will not return to Old Trafford, a team that gave him his first opportunity abroad when he decided to make the leap from Portuguese football. Now his future is more up in the air than ever. Clubs like Chelsea, PSG or Bayern would have already declined this option. They have not been so blunt from Turkey or the United Arab Emirates, where it would have a gap.

Valencia, for his part, is remembered in England for his ten seasons with the Red Devils, in which he won various titles. (D)