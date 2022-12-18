America, with ‘advanced negotiations’ by Luis Malagón

América has “advanced negotiations” with the Necaxa board to take over the services of Luis Malagón, sources revealed to ESPN

MEXICO — The Mexican goalkeeper Luis Malagon is shaping up to become the second reinforcement of the America for the Clausura 2023, since the Águilas board of directors, headed by Santiago Baños, is in talks with the Necaxa.

Malagon He has given something to talk about in the last two years, as he has been a prominent element at the level of minor teams and also under the three posts of the Rayos goal, which aroused the interest of the Americawhich has not renewed the two star goalkeepers, Guillermo Ochoa Y Oscar Jimenez.

ESPN Digital was able to learn that there are “advanced negotiations” between the two directives, so everything points to the 25-year-old goalkeeper wearing the colors of the feathered team in the coming days.

Malagón was an Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2020 and since then it has maintained a good level in the First Division.

The Necaxa goalkeeper is close to completing his transfer with América. Image 7

The America He looked for one more option for the goal, since Guillermo Ochoa has not yet renewed with the cream-blue team, although he has already reached an agreement to remain with the institution.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Óscar Jiménez has not renewed with the team either. The 34-year-old goalkeeper played in the last friendly match against Necaxa, but his contract ends in 15 days and given the renewal of Ochoa and the arrival of Malagón, the goalkeeper will seek to leave the team to another institution where he can have the minutes that he does not has had with the feathered outfit.

The technician Fernando Ortiz He has indicated that he has Ochoa to stay as a starter and indicated that his wish for the transfer market is to obtain a right-back, a position that was discovered after the departure of Jorge Sánchez, who was sold to Ajax of the Netherlands.

The goalkeeper who would start in Necaxa for the Clausura 2023 is Hugo Gonzalezwho returned after his loan with Juárez, but failed to win the competition against Malagón.

ESPN He is aware that the hydrocálido team will go on the market to look for one more goalkeeper to fight for the starting position.