Alessia Rovegno is the favorite candidate for Miss Universe, according to Telemundo | Miss Universe | International | Peruvian celebrities | Jessica Newton | Hugo Garcia | SHOWS

The Peruvian among the favorites. The miss Universe is about to take place and our candidate, Alessia Rovegno, has been preparing to stand out in the contest. Despite the criticism that surrounds her for her physique and oratory, Telemundo He stressed that she is the favorite contestant.

“Rovegno has 552k followers on his personal Instagram account and comes from a family of well-known actors in Peru. His cousin, Stephanie Cayo, is a well-known actress in the country. The young contender for the crown is much more than just a pretty face. At only 18 years old, she became financially dependent on her parents and she is part of many non-profit organizations ”, It can be read in the description made by the television network.

“Rovegno is a proud businesswoman and co-owner of her family’s bakery. She has also followed her passion for music by founding a musical duo with her sister and performing throughout Peru ”added Telemundo to flatter the triumphs of the Peruvian.

RAIN OF CRITICS

Since her coronation as the Peruvian representative in Miss Universe, the young woman has been the target of criticism by users of social networks, who question her physique and preparation for the contest.

They consider that Rovegno is not a worthy representative of our country and through insults and strong qualifications they minimize and denigrate her.

Faced with the rain of negative comments, the daughter of Bárbara Cayo express: “There are prejudices. That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard in my life. You’re not going to be stupid because you’re blonde (laughs)” (…) “It’s okay that there are different opinions, you have to respect them, whether they’re negative or positive. Being Miss Peru is a commitment with you and with me”, he said in conversation with D-Day.

Alessia Rovegno counts the days to participate in “Miss Universe”

How do you prepare?

After being crowned Miss Peru 2022, Alessia Rovegno continues her intense preparation to represent our country in Miss Universe, a pageant that will take place on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, United States.

Hugo García’s girlfriend caused quite a stir since she presented herself as a candidate for Miss Peru. After winning the crown, many users questioned his performance in the question rounds and his little experience in front of cameras.

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid’s mother published on her social networks images of one of the catwalk lessons she gave the influencer and users were quick to react.

“Training my queens @alessiarovegno @taticalmelldelsolar fully focused. Go, Peru”, is read in his post that has more than 34 thousand likes.

“That’s what they should do! And I love that they are doing it again to get good results, you don’t have to waste time”, “How beautiful both of them, Peru will do very well with this girl”, “Tremendous evolution”, “I am enchanted, the bearing, the attitude and the movement of Alessia Rovegno”, were some of the comments from Internet users.

