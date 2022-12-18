Agustina Gandolfo and Camila Mayan enjoyed a day at the beach in a micro bikini

Since the players of the National selection They arrived in Doha, Qatar, to play in the Soccer World Cup, their women shine on social networks with fashion bets. Augustine Gandolfo Y camila mayanthe wife of Lautaro Martínez and Alexis Mac Allister’s girlfriendThey are one of the most active on Instagram and hours before the final they enjoyed a day at the beach.

Agustina Gandolfo combined a red microbikini with white shorts

Lautaro Martínez’s wife is one of the most fashionistas of the National Team and in her suitcase she took a wide collection of microbikinis. Recently, through her Instagram stories, shared one selfies In front of the mirror with a red triangular bra model with some mesh sections.

Agustina Gandolfo, in a red micro bikini and white shorts. (Photo: Instagram/@agus.gandolfo)

He combined it with a shorts, which, judging by her photo gallery, is one of her favorite summer clothes. This time, she chose a model White high-waisted denim style, very short and tight to the body, with fringes at the ends. As a final accessory, he brought a pair of sunglasses style vintage blacks.

In addition to posing alone in front of the mirror, she was shown on the shores of the Qatari sea hand in hand with his daughter Nina, two years old For the day at the beach The little girl wore a short-sleeved pink dress with a white print and sandals-style flip flops.

Agustina Gandolfo and her daughter Nina on the beach in Doha. (Photo: Instagram/@agus.gandolfo)

Camila Mayan combined her micro bikini with an oversized shirt

increasingly entrenched as influencers fashionable and lifestyle, Alexis Mac Allister’s girlfriend shares on Instagram and on TikTok her day to day in Qatar and the looks she chooses for each occasion. Recently, in the stories of the photo platform of her, showed his bet for a day at the beach.

True to the latest trends, she chose a micro bikini with a dark brown bustier with gathers and wide crossed straps in the best style criss cross, his favourite. Like Agustina Gandolfo, combined it with a shorts high shooting target In addition, it added a white shirt oversizedan ally of any beach look, with striped fabric appliqués and aesthetic fringed trims hippie chic.

Camila Mayan combined her microbikini with a white shirt and shorts. (Photo: Instagram/@camimayan)

After showing his fashion bet, shared an image of a picnic in the sand. The chosen menu? mozzarella pizza, a beach lunch that he shared with Emilia Ferrero, Julián Álvarez’s girlfriend, who, although she did not show her beach look, shared the story of Camila Mayan on her profile.

Camila Mayan and Emilia Ferrero ate pizza on the beach in Qatar. (Photo: Instagram/@camimayan)

