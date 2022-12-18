Sports

Aaron Boone talks about signing Rodon at Yankees

The manager Aaron Boonetalked about the signing of the left-handed starting pitcher, Carlos Rodonwith the yankees, during the Winter Wonderland event organized by the New York board at Yankee Stadium this Friday. the leader Aaron Boone He could not hide the happiness that this new addition to his rotation brings him and confessed to being delighted with how his roster is shaping up for the 2023 season.

“Nothing official yet of course. But hopefully we can get him over the finish line. And obviously we’re talking about a really talented guy who’s really started putting it together here in the last two years. Hopefully he can have a big impact on us.” He told the head honcho of the Bronx Bombers about his new pitcher.

Rodón, who turned 30 last week, reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees. In the wake of his signing, the Yankees are expected to form one of the strongest rotations in baseball, joining aces Gerrit Cole, Néstor Cortés, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.


ismael hernandez

I have graduated from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara since 2012, graduated as a Bachelor of Communication Sciences. After having been a radio host for a few years in the "Perla Tapatía", I returned to my hometown, Mazatlán, Sinaloa and was hired by Periódico El Debate in May 2019. My first months in El Debate were writing articles for the vertical: "Mi Bolsillo", however, in September of the same year I became part of the powerful lineup of "Al Bat", where I still continue to work as a web journalist. In "Al Bat", we truthfully reveal to our readers the most relevant news in the world of baseball, mainly from the MLB, winter leagues from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and the Asian continent. I am a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League and the Boston Red Sox in the American League. My big dream is to see the Fenway Park stadium, the historic site of the "Red Sox".

