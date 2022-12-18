”A minute of silence for Mbappé who is dead…”

2022-12-18

Argentina was enshrined in the World Cup in Qatar with much suffering after dethroning France in a penalty shootout that will be remembered for a long time.

Who didn’t play? The one by one of the Argentine champion squad in Qatar-2022

La Albiceleste broke 36 years of drought and achieved it at the hands of its captain, Leo Messiwho was awarded as the best footballer of the contest.

The party was not for less after celebrating in the field with the fans and family. The players went about their business in the dressing room and dedicated a few songs to Brazil, mbappe and other footballers of the French team.

Those led by scaloni they made some Instagram Live to show how they were living it in the locker room. In the images you can see that the team was celebrating in style with great joy and drinks, not to mention that they did the famous little train and several in their underpants.