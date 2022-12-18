”A minute of silence for Mbappé who is dead…”
Argentina was enshrined in the World Cup in Qatar with much suffering after dethroning France in a penalty shootout that will be remembered for a long time.
La Albiceleste broke 36 years of drought and achieved it at the hands of its captain, Leo Messiwho was awarded as the best footballer of the contest.
The party was not for less after celebrating in the field with the fans and family. The players went about their business in the dressing room and dedicated a few songs to Brazil, mbappe and other footballers of the French team.
Those led by scaloni they made some Instagram Live to show how they were living it in the locker room. In the images you can see that the team was celebrating in style with great joy and drinks, not to mention that they did the famous little train and several in their underpants.
“A minute of silence for Mbappé who is dead,” the goalkeeper is heard saying Emiliano Martinezwho was a figure again in the penalty shootout, but who conceded four goals from Kylian at the match.
Sergio Aguerowho was part of the process, was one of the leaders of the party and also sent a ‘greetings’ to the French kingsley coman.
Messi was untethered by jumping on a table while the Kun he met with Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomezwho went viral since the semifinals for her new look throughout david beckham.
The former striker showed an image of the English along with say mary and was comparing it with gomezunleashing the laughter of all the fans who were online watching his live.
The Albiceleste party will continue until dawn and it is scheduled that this Monday they will return to their country with the title to celebrate with millions of Argentines who await them with great emotion.