What Verónica Castro won in “The rich also cry” would not even reach you for a chewing gum

Verónica Castro and her first salaries as an actress

October 18, 2022 5:34 p.m.

Verónica Castro is one of the spoiled actresses of Mexican television, she began her career from a very young age, barely 14 years old, in 1969 she debuted in soap operas in the project “I do not believe in men”, at 70 years old she has starred more than 20 soap operas, in addition to several films and plays, and as if that were not enough, he has also hosted several television programs.

Verónica Castro is one of the actresses who has been talked about in recent days, although she is a very reserved woman, she has had several events throughout her life and her career that have tainted her career, but her talent and has left her in forgetting all those problems and we will always remember her for the soap opera that changed her life.

It is about the telenovela entitled “The rich also cry”, it was in 1979 when Verónica Castro received her first leading role, in addition to being in charge of interpreting “I learned to cry” the main theme of the telenovela which was a resounding success and had two stages, however, the actress Verónica Castro received a salary of one thousand pesos per chapter, and had to help herself with the profits that the theme of the novel left her.

How many episodes did the soap opera “Los Ricos Also Cry” have?

As we have already said, the telenovela was a resounding success, which was broadcast in several countries as well as being translated into several languages, for which it had a second part, the telenovela of the Rich also cry, had a total of 248 episodes, so that we could say that Verónica Castro earned 248 thousand pesos at that time for the soap opera.