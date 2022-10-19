Tigres would force Piojo to return from the World Cup, and Telemundo?

Midtime Editorial

Monterey, NL / 18.10.2022 16:35:32





The elimination of tigers in Quarterfinals of the 2022 Opening League He had a strong impact on the board and the feline fans, so the club is looking to work in the best way with the team for 2023.

Given this, the president of the auriazules, Mauricio Culebromade it clear that Michael Herrera He has to be with the feline squad from the start of the preseason, which starts on November 28.

This implies that The lice can’t be in qatar with Telemundo as commentator/analyst for the third game of the Mexican teamwhen the Tri is measured on November 30 to Saudi Arabia.

“Miguel’s issue, yes, I know he has that commitment, on vacation I think we can and have to do what suits us, as long as it’s on his vacation; but he should be here for the start of preseason. Nobody is above the institution,” said Culebro.

In theory, with Telemundo, the Piojo would go for the entire duration of the World Cup, which is held from November 20 to December 18 or, at least, be for the games in Mexico and would only be able to cover the first two , in case Tigres does force him to return.