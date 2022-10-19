News
They show videos where alleged members of the Oath Keepers gathered weapons prior to the assault on the Capitol in 2021 | Video
Posted at 14:38 ET (18:38 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Posted at 17:41 ET (21:41 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Posted at 16:00 ET (20:00 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Posted at 15:46 ET (19:46 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Posted at 18:00 ET (22:00 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022
Posted at 16:32 ET (20:32 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022
Posted at 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022
Posted at 16:54 ET (20:54 GMT) Friday, October 14, 2022
Posted at 15:35 ET (19:35 GMT) Friday, October 14, 2022
Posted at 23:27 ET (03:27 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022