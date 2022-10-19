News

They show videos where alleged members of the Oath Keepers gathered weapons prior to the assault on the Capitol in 2021 | Video

Posted at 14:38 ET (18:38 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

More evidence of the weaponry that the Oath Keepers had playing



2:32

Posted at 17:41 ET (21:41 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Herschel Walker could see his candidacy in Georgia affected by his past


2:59

Posted at 16:00 ET (20:00 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

A plane crashed into a car dealership in Ohio


0:52

Posted at 15:46 ET (19:46 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Could there be a possible 1990-style recession in the US?


1:04

Posted at 18:00 ET (22:00 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

You can now buy hearing aids without a prescription in the US


5:59

Posted at 16:32 ET (20:32 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

CNN gets exclusive access to Secret Service report on January 6


2:33

Posted at 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT) Monday, October 17, 2022

Why now it will be cheaper to buy hearing aids?


0:54

Posted at 16:54 ET (20:54 GMT) Friday, October 14, 2022

How much would heating costs in the US be?


1:21

Posted at 15:35 ET (19:35 GMT) Friday, October 14, 2022

65 earthquakes in 24 hours, the shocking number that Hawaii reached


0:52

Posted at 23:27 ET (03:27 GMT) Thursday, October 13, 2022

Florida grandfather arrested for abandoning his granddaughter in a rental car


0:36

