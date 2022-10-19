They reveal how much Real Madrid offered for Neymar, but he chose Barcelona

Florentino Pérez admitted that the white team’s sports management offered 45 million euros to Santos for the footballer in 2011.

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, declared this Tuesday at the Hearing of Barcelonawhich judges the allegedly fraudulent signing of Neymar da Silva for the Barcelonaand has said that the Brazilian international ended up joining the Barça club because that was his wish.

“The players go where they want and Neymar wanted to go to Barcelona“, has sentenced Florentino Perez, who admitted that the white team’s sports management offered 45 million euros to Saints by the footballer in 2011.

“We were interested in him ten years ago or something like that. But I know from the sports general management of the Real Madrid, not because I was important in any type of negotiation”, specified the leader of the Madrid club, who has testified by videoconference.

Minutes earlier, the former soccer director of the FC Barcelona, ​​Raul Sanllehihad acknowledged having reached an agreement with the Saints by Neymar for 45 million plus 10 in variables in the summer of 2011.

Real Madrid offered Santos 45 million euros for Neymar in 2011. EPA

“We shook hands on a Friday, but on Monday they called us to tell us that the Madrid He had offered five million more. We couldn’t accept that, because we had already closed the deal,” he explained. Sanllehi.

From there, the Barca decided to negotiate directly with the father and representative of the player. In November 2011, both parties signed an agreement to incorporate Neymar in 2014 with a penalty clause for breach of contract of 40 million euros.

In 2013, the Barcelona agreed to advance the incorporation of Neymar one year and the clause increased to 100 million, which made it unfeasible for Madrid to undertake the signing. Florentino PerezHowever, he said he did not remember if those penalty clauses existed.

Finally, Barcelona paid the Saints 17.1 million euros for the transfer of the footballer and another 7.9 million for the purchase option of three young promises of the Brazilian team. In addition to another 60 million for various concepts to N & N Consultoria Esportiva, the family business run by the father of Neymar.

However, the DIS investment fund, which had 40% of the player’s rights and which is the private prosecutor in this trial, only received 6.8 million.

In the case known as ‘Neymar 2‘, the Public Prosecutor requests 5 years in prison and a 10 million euro fine for the former president of the FC Barcelona Sandro Rossell for the crimes of corruption in business and fraud in the signing of the Brazilian international, for which he also asks for 2 years in prison and another 10 million fine for a crime of corruption in business.

Instead, it exonerates the former president of the Barça entity, Josep Maria Bartomeu, vice president when the events occurred, understanding that, despite signing the allegedly fraudulent contracts to sign the Santos striker, between 2011 and 2013, he was not an active part of the negotiations.

In addition to Neymar, Rossell Y Bartomeu The player’s father and mother are accused, for whom the prosecution asks for 2 years and 1 year in prison, respectively, for separate crimes of corruption in business, and the former leader of the Santos Odilio Rodriguez, for which he asks for three years in prison for the crime of fraud.

Three legal entities are also being tried for their participation in the case: FC Barcelona, ​​the Santos FC and N & N Sports Consultingfor which the prosecution requests fines of 8.4, 7 and 1.44 million euros, respectively.