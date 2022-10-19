The identity of the actress capable of removing Adela Noriega from a production is revealed

Adela Noriega

October 18, 2022 2:21 p.m.

Adela Noriega is one of the highest paid actresses on television, her name became synonymous with success, for which she became a highly sought-after actress. This makes it more credible that she, knowing that it was a guarantee of success, put certain conditions.

And it is rumored that Adela was one of those who said: “her or me” when she found out that some actress she did not like was going to be part of the productions she worked for. And supposedly Marlene Favela was the one who least supported the actress.

To the point of telling Carla Estrada that he “didn’t want to see her in his productions” and allegedly threatening to leave if she worked on the same telenovela. All because they say they looked a lot alike and Adela didn’t want to be confused.

Adela Noriega is retired

The last production in which the Amor Real actress was seen was in Fuego en la Sangre where she starred alongside Eduardo Yañez, with whom she had already recorded two other soap operas and it is said that they had an intermittent relationship.