The first underwater images of the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline confirm that there was sabotage

The Swedish newspaper “Expressen” published the images of the damage caused by powerful explosions

A Swedish newspaper published for the first time underwater images of damage to gas pipelines North Stream 1 Y twowhile the preliminary investigations of Denmark confirmed this Tuesday that the destruction of the pipes was caused by “powerful explosions”.

the swedish newspaper expressen published a video and some photos that, according to the media, show one of the Nord Stream 1 pipestaken at a depth of 80 meters by underwater drones from the Norwegian company Blueye Robotics.

Expressen’s video, captured with a small remotely operated underwater vehicle, showed bent metal and a wide-open pipe in murky waters at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.



expressen ensures that at the point investigated about 50 meters of pipe missing and that the duct ends are twisted and torn as if they had been subjected to extreme force.

Some parts of the pipe appeared to have straight, sharp edges, while others were deformed, according to images recorded at a depth of about 80 meters.

Also, the seabed appears to be cracked around the point where one of the four leaks was detected By the end of September.

In the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which broke in the Baltic Sea, a section of at least 50 meters is missing, according to the images

Swedish security services said this month they had seized material at the site after completing their analysis.. It was unclear how Swedish authorities’ investigation of the crime scene might have altered the area, according to expressen.

The video is published when Denmark confirmed that “significant damage” has been recorded in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Seaoff the Danish coast, and that its cause was “powerful explosions”.

The Copenhagen Police referred this Tuesday in a statement to the investigations carried out in the “crime scenes” in the Baltic Sea, in cooperation with the Army and the country’s security and intelligence agency (PET).

The Intelligence agency and the police have decided to create a joint research group who will be in charge of continuing the investigations into the incidents, but they warned that “it (is) not possible to say when an investigation can be expected to be completed.” The group will cooperate with other countries involved, such as Norway and Germany.

“This is very serious and, in no case, is it a coincidence. It not only seems planned, but very well planned”said the defense minister of Denmark, Morten Bodskovto the television TV2.

FILE PHOTO: Bubbles caused on the sea surface by a gas leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, seen from a Danish plane in Bornholm, Denmark, September 27, 2022. Danish Defense Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix /via REUTERS

The Swedish and Danish authorities started from the outset from the hypothesis of sabotage and, like the rest of Western countries, They suspect Russian authorship.

This Tuesday, after the Danish statement, the Kremlin said it is “absurd” to try to blame Russia and reiterated that the data from the Russian secret services points in another direction entirely, insisting on his narrative that the biggest beneficiaries of the sabotage would be USA Y Ukraine.

Denmark reported the bubbles on the Russian gas pipeline

The four leaks occurred in international waters, but in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark Y Sweden. The damaged Nord Stream pipelines They released huge amounts of methane for several daysa powerful greenhouse gas, into the air.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were not operational at the time of the damagesince the Russian company Gazprom it had stopped supplying gas through the first at the beginning of September, after reducing the flow throughout the summer, and the second had not yet come into operation.

(With information from EFE and AP)

Keep reading:

Nord Stream pipelines stopped leaking gas after sabotage