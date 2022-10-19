The city of Houston was once again proud of the Cuban – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

Outstanding first baseman for the Houston Astros, yuli gurriel, is one of the most popular Latin baseball players in the Major Leagues and in all of the sidereals. To the delight of his followers, after almost four decades of life, the Antillean still continues to contribute with the wood and glove in hand to a team that is the main favorite to win the World Series this MLB 2022 season.

It may interest you: AT THE RHYTHM OF THE CUBAN CAST THE Astros CELEBRATE their pass to the Championship Series

Precisely, to the delight of its followers and demonstrating the appreciation and pride that the city of Houston has for Cubans, the 8th Wonder Brewery invited Yuli to share an hour with the public that meets there, in a totally baseball player and in the heat of the postseason that is being played.

As published by Gurriel himself on his official Twitter accounton the morning of this Tuesday, October 18, between 11 am and 12 pm, Central Time in the United States, the Cuban will be at the aforementioned site, located at 2202 Dallas St. in Houston, Texas, Zip 77003, open totally to the public you want to share with Yuli Gurriel.

“Come over there to greet me and wish us luck in the series,” Gurriel wrote on the aforementioned social network, in a kind invitation to his followers to attend the place, to be a little closer to one of the members of the Astros that shined the most. he has given the playoffs, saving the best of the campaign for the decisive moment.

It may interest you: Yuli Gurriel showed IMPRESSIVE eyesight and hit .400 in the Division Series against Seattle

Recall that the Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners 3-0 in the American League Division Series and are waiting for the winner of the duel between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians to meet their rival in the Championship Series of the young circuit.

Against Seattle, Gurriel was one of the most outstanding hitters on the squad, leader in hits with six, offensive average with .400 and OBP with .400, putting the Astros a little closer to achieving the title in the best baseball in the world. , a wish that all fans of the team wish for, repeating the achievement of 2019.

The invitation is already made. Yuli Gurriel awaits you.