The brutal murder of a 12-year-old girl shocks Paris

Paris (CNN) — “She’s wearing white jeans,” the girl’s mother posted on Facebook, “a white sweatshirt and her gray backpack.” “Help us find her,” she pleaded.



Under Delphine Daviet’s message, two photos completed the publication. In one, a girl, Lola, 12, smiles at the camera; in the other, a pixelated snapshot of security camera footage shows a woman in a doorway.

In a case that has shocked France, Lola’s body was found mutilated and put in a plastic box, just a few hours after her mother posted this message on October 14. According to her mother, the camera captured the woman who was with Lola the last time she was seen alive, in the building where her family lives.

The two were seen by the security camera at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, minutes after Lola left school, entering the building where she lived, according to the Paris police prosecutor’s statement.

Around 5:00 p.m., the woman left the building alone, carrying heavy luggage. Three hours later, Lola’s father sounded the alarm, alerting officers to Lola’s disappearance, the statement added.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Lola’s body was found in a plastic box on wheels, abandoned in the common areas outside the family’s building, where Lola’s father works as a manager, according to the statement.

This Monday, the French authorities opened an official judicial investigation into the case on charges of “murder of a minor under 15 years of age, accompanied by rape of a minor, torture or acts of brutality; rape of a minor with torture or acts of brutality ; and concealment of a corpse,” according to the statement.

Lola’s autopsy revealed that she died of cardiorespiratory failure with signs of suffocation and cervical compression, according to the statement. She had multiple other injuries, “especially on the face, back and with large cuts on the neck, which did not influence her death according to the coroner’s conclusions about the cause of it,” the police statement says. . There were no signs of sexual trauma injuries, the police prosecutor said, and a zero and a one were written in red under each of the young victim’s feet.

Police arrested the main suspect in the case, a 24-year-old woman who has not been named, shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, the day after Lola’s death, in the northwestern suburbs of Paris, according to the public prosecutor of the Paris police.

During the interrogation, the woman’s story “oscillated between acknowledging and debating the facts,” according to the prosecutor’s statement, but revealed that she had taken Lola to her sister’s apartment, who lived in the same apartment block. She is currently being officially investigated in connection with Lola’s murder, according to the statement.

There, according to the statement, he said he forced the girl to shower before “committing sexual assaults and other acts of violence on her that resulted in her death,” before hiding the girl’s body in the plastic box.

Speaking to CNN affiliate BFMTV, Hafida, a friend of Lola’s from school, said: “She doesn’t want to get into my head. I tell myself: ‘No, I’m going to see her later at recess. , but not'”.

Bamba, the mother of a friend of Lola’s who used to sleep over at her house, also expressed her shock at what happened. “I can’t believe it,” she told BFMTV, “I tell myself it’s not possible, it can happen to anyone, even me.”

This Tuesday afternoon, the flowers were piled up in front of the building where Lola lived, while the neighbors paid tribute to a brutally cut short life. The local authorities of the 19th district of Paris, where the murder took place, have also opened a support center for the local population, especially for students, and have reinforced police patrols around schools, according to the mayor of the 19th district. it’s a statement.

Police also detained a 43-year-old man, known to the main suspect, who confessed to transporting the 24-year-old woman with her suitcases and plastic box to her home on the outskirts of Paris and then arranging for her return to the capital with the box and suitcases in a taxi, according to the prosecutor’s statement.

Investigations are continuing, according to the police prosecutor’s statement, to determine the exact facts surrounding the murder.

