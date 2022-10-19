Piojo calls the Tigres campus old; ‘Gignac will one day leave’Halftime

Midtime Editorial

The hobby of tigers no longer loves Michael Herrera as coach of his team, but The lice tried to excuse the elimination of the felines at the hands of the Pachuca in the quarterfinals pointing out (in other words) that your equipment is already old.

Even the helmsman of the UANL issued the warning that the historic striker, Andre-Pierre Gignac one day he will have to leave, either due to retirement as a player or because a younger one will come to take his place.

And it all started when they questioned his continuity as coach of Tigres, pointing out whoever is on the bench has to change a generation of the squad.

“If you want, I’ll sit (Mauricio) Culebro (president of Tigres) here to tell him if they’re going to fire me, not even people can decide that, me or someone else who comes is going to get the generational change that he’s won, people are It bothers me because you take out one player or another and try to rejuvenate the team and then someone is going to get it, if it’s not me it’s the one who comes, there will be a change and it has to happen, Gignac is not eternal”.

“I see him (Gignac) and he does run and fight, but it is not eternal, at some point they will have to withdraw, go or give up their place to young people and the DT who comes or I will have to think about that, suddenly not It sounds to people that many people are already 35, 37, 34 (years old) they are the second largest squad in the tournament and we have to think about that, the team changes, we found it with the board, we did not plan on the date, today With this team and the people who have been killed they have achieved successful things, we have to do with a revulsive generation what they did with this generation,” he said.

These statements by the Piojo have left criticism from the fans, because in addition to seeing it as an excuse, they consider that it disrespects the players.

