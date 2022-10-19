Entertainment

Julián Gil has prepared his revenge against Marjorie de Sousa

Julian Gil
Julian Gil

The legal dispute between Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil has been going on for some time and it does not seem that it will end soon; Meanwhile, Gil cannot see his son Matías, so the actor would have planned a way to get even with the suffering that he has said that he feels for not being close to his little one.

And it is that the actor assures that Marjorie uses her little one to hurt him by not allowing him to see it; even in a recent statement to the press at the airport he mentioned that: “I want to meet my son”

And the revenge according to Julián will happen when his son can approach him for what he is writing a diary in which he tells him his truth and everything he has had to suffer to see it, which would result in Julián’s revenge, since the mother of her child would have to face the child’s questions.

Julián Gil assures that he wants to maintain a relationship with his son

But the actor has resigned himself to the fact that he could have a relationship with his little one once he comes of age, which is still missing. In the meantime he will have to continue to make child support payments.

