Judge sets new record for home runs in do-or-die games
NEW YORK – Aaron Judge has come under fire in this American League Division Series between the Yankees and Guardians for his tendency to strike out. Specifically, he fanned out in 10 of his first 18 plate appearances.
However, on Tuesday in Game 5 against Cleveland, Judge made major league history in the second inning when he hit his second home run of the series, off Guardians reliever Sam Hentges.
For Judge, it was his fourth career home run in do-or-die games, a new major league record. In fact, his Yankees teammate, Giancarlo Stanton, had joined “The Judge,” Yogi Berra, Didi Gregorius, Moose Skowron, and Troy O’Leary (all Yankees except Red Sox O’Leary) in the same first inning of Tuesday’s clash as the only ones who had given three in those conditions.
Now Judge is the sole owner of the mark, adding it to his new American League record of 62 homers in a season set in 2022. For Judge, Tuesday’s home run was his 13th career postseason homer since his rookie year. in 2017. He came off his bat into right-center field at 113.2 mph and went 394 feet.