Judge sets new record for home runs in do-or-die games

For Judge, it was his fourth career home run in do-or-die games, a new major league record. In fact, his Yankees teammate, Giancarlo Stanton, had joined “The Judge,” Yogi Berra, Didi Gregorius, Moose Skowron, and Troy O’Leary (all Yankees except Red Sox O’Leary) in the same first inning of Tuesday’s clash as the only ones who had given three in those conditions.