It was the love of Eduardo Capetillo and today Televisa mourns his departure

Both in the real world and in the world of entertainment there are decisions that people regret their entire lives or at least wonder if they made the right decision. This usually happens especially in love, when one meets a partner from the past.

This could be the case of a former partner of Eduardo Capetillo, one of the best-known artists in Mexican entertainment. In addition to being a singer, Capetillo has a recognizable career as an actor and was almost always the heartthrob of soap operas. In one of them, there was a woman who completely stole his heart but it was a totally forbidden love.

Today, Eduardo is happily married to the artist Bibi Gaytán, but more than one might wonder what he would look like with his forbidden love.

Africa Zavala was the forbidden love of Capetillo

The two starred in the soap opera ‘Peregrina’, where there was a love between them but part of the plot of the story was whether they were related by family tree. From there, his life took many turns, since his participation in the new season of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ has been announced and the YouTube channel ‘Chacaleo’ has revealed that:

“Once again San Ángel vetoed the beautiful actress Africa Zavala, because after recording the telenovela ‘Corona de Lágrimas 2’ she signed with Telemundo to be in the long-awaited eighth season of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’,” revealed the same medium despite the fact that Zavala is surely one of its most popular actresses and even though it may “hurt” Televisa in the future.