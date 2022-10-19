He shone with Adela Noriega, Victoria Ruffo and Angélica Vale, but they don’t want to see him even in painting

Victoria Ruffo

October 18, 2022 6:21 p.m.

Sharing the screen with great stars such as Victoria Ruffo, Adela Noriega and Angélica Vale is undoubtedly a great stepping stone to achieve career and fame, because that has been seen with all the leading men with whom they have worked.

Among them is Sergio Mayer, who worked on La madrastra, Fuego en la Sangre with Noriega and La fea más bella with Angélica Vale. He was considered one of the leading men of the 90s because of his physical appearance, so he managed to conquer the beautiful Bárbara Mori. They even had a son, but his physique and his acting talent led him to become one of the least loved on the screen.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

IT’S LIKE FERNANDO COLUNGA, BUT DAVID ZEPEDA WOULD DO ANYTHING TO HAVE CHILDREN

GOODBYE ARACELY ARÁMBULA. VICTORIA RUFFO LEFT HER ON THE FLOORS

And it is that the actor dedicated himself to politics and there he revealed his true face, even audios were leaked where he was accused of using low-income children to promote his political career and rise in popularity.

Sergio Mayer has lived from scandal to scandal

He was later accused of intimidating the mother of his granddaughter, which was a huge scandal that moved the media and public opinion. He still was one of the highest paid actors on Televisa earning around 30 thousand dollars.