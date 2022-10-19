Gonzalo Higuaín retires from the courts; Inter Miami eliminated from the 2022 MLS Playoffs

This Monday ended one of the most important careers in recent times in the world of football, because with the elimination of 2022 MLS Playoffs of Inter Miami CF at the hands of New York City FC (3-0), Gonzalo ‘Pipita’ Higuain He hangs up his boots and officially retires from professional football. Unfortunately for their cause and that of the ‘Garzas’, they were beaten by the defending champions of the North American league.

In a match that promised plenty of emotions because it was a confrontation that would define CF Montréal’s next rival in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the reality is that the first part from Citi Field was very controlled by the ‘Citizens’, but without major complications for both goalkeepers, Sean Johnson and Drake Callender.

Despite the fact that the institution of David Beckham was very close to taking the lead on the scoreboard, since a goal was annulled for offside by the striker who emerged from the River Plate quarry in the 23rd minute.. After this, Héber was close to putting New York ahead, but Mabika deflected the ball to the crossbar to keep it 0-0.

Already in the complementary part, Gonzalo Higuain He tried it in the 57th minute after a cut on Anton Tinnerholm, but Johnson was in time to send the corner kick and keep the zero in his goal. The action of the number ’10’ of Phil Neville’s team was the only real danger that was presented to the ‘Garzas’ in the second 45 minutes.

Arriving at 63 ‘the first entry of the New York franchise was givenbecause after an extraordinary counterattack led by Maxi Moralez and Santiago Rodríguez, the right winger Gabriel Pereira sent the ball to the back of the net with a left leg definition and direct to the upper right corner of the goal of the DRV PNK Stadium organization.

The second in the forehead of the ‘Garzas’ appeared at minute 69 ‘with a huge collective play that ended with a taquito by Santiago Rodríguez for the arrival of the skilful offensive midfielder of the celestial, Maxi Moralez. The conviction came on time, because with a mistake by Jean Mota, Héber was enabled to take a shot that Callender blocked, but in the rebound the Brazilian ordered the ball to be saved.