Erika Buenfil will not do the same as Leticia Calderón

Leticia Calderon and Erika Buenfil

October 18, 2022 4:50 p.m.

Erika Buenfil confessed to the media what she will do for her son Nicolás’s 18th birthday, and unlike Leticia Calderón, she was not showered with criticism. And it is that Leticia said that her son Luciano wants to go to a table dance to celebrate and she agrees.

But Erika has another idea to celebrate her son Nicolás’s birthday, a mega party in which she will throw the house out the window, and it is known that the actress has always gone out of her way for her little one and has worked hard to get him ahead.

She also commented that she is sure that her son will still stay at home with her, since he is still in high school and has yet to complete his career: “it’s ‘studyhunger’ I don’t think he wants to leave the house” so he trusts his little one .

Erika is not afraid of being a mother-in-law

And when they questioned her about whether Nicolás has a girlfriend, her response was in the midst of laughter: “not just one, many” showing that she is not afraid of being a mother-in-law.